Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 16,000 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 797.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

