Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $80.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

