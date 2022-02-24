Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

PEN stock traded up $11.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,111. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

