Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.11.

NYSE:PEN opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.23. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

