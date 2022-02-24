Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

PEBK opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

