PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.88. 84,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

