Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.99% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $72,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $21,052,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,611,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 122,293 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $19,431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

