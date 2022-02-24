Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.
Shares of PRFT stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.98. 364,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,849. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.
About Perficient (Get Rating)
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perficient (PRFT)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.