Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.98. 364,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,849. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

