PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE PKI traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $173.37. 618,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.21. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

