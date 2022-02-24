Peter Hirsch Sells 3,427 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BL opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.