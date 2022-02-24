Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
