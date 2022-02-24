Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

