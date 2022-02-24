PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 298,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 108.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 634,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,658,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,497 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 366.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

