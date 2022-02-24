Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Reduced by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.57. 117,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

