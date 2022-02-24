Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.120-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.11. 156,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

