Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $610.40

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610.40 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 618.58 ($8.41), with a volume of 391807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635.80 ($8.65).

PHNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 790 ($10.74) to GBX 815 ($11.08) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.22) to GBX 804 ($10.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 780.75 ($10.62).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 662.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 655.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($27,522.10). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 670 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,275.67).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.