Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.93

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 382071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

