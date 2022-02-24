Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.51

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGENY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

