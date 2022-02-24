PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.78

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

