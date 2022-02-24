PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.78

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.