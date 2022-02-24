Ping Identity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Several research firms have commented on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

