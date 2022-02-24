Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $75.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,644. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.