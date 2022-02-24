Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $285.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

NYSE:PXD opened at $225.27 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $240.97. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,971,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

