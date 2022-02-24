Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,392,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.