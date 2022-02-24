Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,349,690 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $169.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.95.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
