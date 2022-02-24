PlatON One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.55 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $133.61 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107943 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,390,977,935 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars.

