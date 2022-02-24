PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,682. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

