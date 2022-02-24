PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.
PNM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,682. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
