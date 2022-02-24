Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 235.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $8,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

