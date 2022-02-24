Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.98. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

