Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $43,000 Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 1,180.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 102,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EverQuote by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 338,737 shares of company stock worth $4,884,550 and sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER opened at $13.96 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $412.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.