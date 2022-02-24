Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $466.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.33.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

