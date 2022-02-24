Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,519 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

