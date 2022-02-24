Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Popular has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of Popular stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $87.23. 41,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,350. Popular has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Popular by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 2,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 202,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Popular by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Popular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Popular by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

