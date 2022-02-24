Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.85

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 2540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $237,925. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 219.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

