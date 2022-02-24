PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of PotlatchDeltic worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 103,113.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

