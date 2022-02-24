PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PPL Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. PPL’s Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for the transmission projects. Further, dependence on its subsidiaries, any delay in projects and failure to fully recover project costs can dent finances. Unplanned outages might affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Possibility of interest rate hike in 2022 can further increase the capital servicing costs. However, PPL’s investment plan will help it expand renewable-generation capacity and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. PPL is also focusing on infrastructure projects to strengthen generation, transmission and distribution lines. The divestiture of a U.K. utility will help it focus on core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet near-term debt obligations.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 253,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,823,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $12,275,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after buying an additional 799,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PPL by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

