Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,714,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 239,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,369,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $99.70 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.63.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.