Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,258 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

