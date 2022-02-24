Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock worth $4,579,581 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 468,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.