PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PROS by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PROS by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PROS by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

