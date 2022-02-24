ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 166,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,683,800 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $17.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

