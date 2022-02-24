Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,655 Price Target at UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,655 ($22.51) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.82) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.95) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.85) to GBX 1,640 ($22.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price target on Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,734.83 ($23.59).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,164.50 ($15.84) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,117 ($15.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,255.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,373.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

