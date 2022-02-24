PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $140.96 and a twelve month high of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.22.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

