PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $140.96 and a twelve month high of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
