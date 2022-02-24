PS Business Parks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

NYSE PSB opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $189.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

