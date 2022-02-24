PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.
Shares of PSB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.63. 126,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $140.96 and a 12-month high of $189.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.14.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,922 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.