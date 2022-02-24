PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $133,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 299.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

