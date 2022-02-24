Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.84. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,722 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.
Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (RSHYY)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.