Public Mint (MINT) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $63,466.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022981 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,493,233 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

