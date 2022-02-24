Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $351.63. 1,319,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.76. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

