Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Pulmonx updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 1,676,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

