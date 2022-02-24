Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €134.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

PUM stock opened at €86.88 ($98.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 52 week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

